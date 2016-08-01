COLOMBO Aug 1 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady
on Monday due to dollar conversions as foreigners bought bonds
after the central bank's policy rate hike offset importer demand
for the greenback, dealers said.
The central bank raised its main interest rates by 50 basis
points each in a surprise move aimed at curbing stubbornly high
credit growth that is adding to concern about inflationary
pressures.
One-week rupee forwards, which have been acting as a
proxy for the spot rupee, ended at 146.22/30 per dollar, hardly
changed from Friday's close of 146.20/23.
The spot rupee is tightly managed by the central
bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for
guidance on the currency.
"Foreign investors seen buying bonds after the rate hike
while some local investors were selling to make some profit,"
said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.
The rupee had been under pressure due to importer dollar
demand, but dealers said the pressure has somewhat eased now
after last week's rate hike.
Dealers also said the market has shrugged off speculation of
a strong rise in the rupee as the island nation's heavy debt
repayment reduced dollar availability for the central bank to
defend the currency.
The government has to repay more than $1.1 billion in the
three months by September-end, central bank data showed.
The spot rupee was not traded on Monday.
Spot-next, which are rupee forwards settled a day after the
spot rupee settlement, ended at 146.06/08 per dollar, compared
with Friday's close of 146.05/15.
($1 = 145.9500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil
Nair)