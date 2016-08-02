COLOMBO Aug 2 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on
Tuesday as foreign investors sold dollars to buy local currency
bonds after the central bank's policy rate hike pushed yields
higher, dealers said.
The central bank raised its main interest rates by 50 basis
points each last week in a surprise move aimed at curbing
stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to concern about
inflationary pressures.
One-week rupee forwards, which have been acting as a
proxy for the spot rupee, ended at 146.10/15 per dollar, up from
Monday's close of 146.22/30.
"Foreigners are buying into bonds. They are buying because
the yields seems to be attractive for foreigners," said a
currency dealer, asking not to be named.
The spot rupee is tightly managed by the central
bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for
guidance on the currency.
The spot rupee was not traded on Tuesday.
Spot-next, which are rupee forwards settled a day after the
spot rupee settlement, ended at 145.95/146.05 per dollar,
compared with Monday's close of 146.06/08.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)