COLOMBO Aug 4 The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer
on Thursday as foreign investors sold dollars to buy local bonds
on hopes of higher returns after the central bank's policy rate
hike, dealers said.
The spot rupee, which was last actively traded on
June 13, resumed trading on Thursday. It traded at 145.60/68 per
dollar, compared with Wednesday's indicative price of 145.80/90,
a dealer said.
"There was a lot of foreign buying in local bonds. The spot
currency is being actively traded today," said a currency
dealer, asking not to be named.
"Foreign investors have been buying bonds since the IMF
(International Monetary Fund) loan was approved and we see some
sudden increase after the appointment of the new central bank
governor and last week's policy rate hike."
Dealers also said foreign investors were also converting
dollars to buy equities.
The spot rupee is usually managed tightly by the central
bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for
guidance on the currency.
One-week rupee forwards ended at 145.80/88 per
dollar, up from Wednesday's close of 146.00/15.
The central bank last week raised its main interest rates by
50 basis points each in a surprise move aimed at curbing
stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to concerns about
inflationary pressures.
Foreign investors have bought 64.5 billion rupees ($443.30
million) worth of government securities, since the IMF agreed to
a $1.5-billion bailout package, from April 29 through July 27,
central bank data showed.
