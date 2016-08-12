COLOMBO Aug 12 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady on Friday as dollar sales by foreign investors and
exporters were offset by importer demand for the greenback,
dealers said.
The spot rupee ended steady at 145.50/52 per
dollar.
"There was importer demand today, but due to (dollar)
selling by foreign banks the rupee ended steady," a currency
dealer said, asking not to be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Since a $1.5 billion inflow from a dual-tenure sovereign
bond issue, the central bank has largely not intervened in the
currency market to defend the rupee. Central bank officials were
not available for comment.
One-week rupee forwards ended at 145.70/75 per
dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 145.65/72.
Foreign investors bought a net 66.9 billion rupees ($460.11
million) worth of government securities between April 29 and
Aug. 10, central bank data showed.
The central bank on July 28 raised its main interest rates
by 50 basis points each in a surprise move aimed at curbing
stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to concerns about
inflationary pressures.
Last week, the rupee gained as foreign investors sold
dollars to buy local shares, expecting better profits from
corporates on hopes that a recent rate increase by the country's
central bank would help improve the island nation's
macro-economic outlook.
($1 = 145.4000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)