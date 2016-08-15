COLOMBO Aug 15 The Sri Lankan rupee closed
steady in dull trade on Monday as dollar sales by exporters were
offset by importer demand for the greenback, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 145.50/55 per dollar,
compared with Friday's close of 145.50/52.
"The rupee ended steady in dull trade... There was no big
importer demand or large (exporter) bills," a currency dealer
said, asking not to be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Since a $1.5 billion inflow from a dual-tenure sovereign
bond issue, the central bank has largely not intervened in the
currency market to defend the rupee. Central bank officials were
not available for comment.
One-week rupee forwards ended at 145.72/75 per
dollar, compared with Friday's close of 145.70/75.
Foreign investors bought a net 66.9 billion rupees ($460.11
million) worth of government securities between April 29 and
Aug. 10, central bank data showed.
The central bank on July 28 raised its main interest rates
by 50 basis points each in a surprise move aimed at curbing
stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to concerns about
inflationary pressures.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)