COLOMBO Aug 18 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady for a fourth straight session on Thursday as dollar sales
by exporters were offset by demand for the U.S. currency from
banks, dealers said.
Importer demand for dollars however weighed on the currency,
they said.
The spot rupee ended at 145.50/55 per dollar,
unchanged from Tuesday's close.
The markets were closed for a holiday on Wednesday.
"There was (dollar) selling in the market but the rupee is
steady as banks buy dollars for swaps," a currency dealer said,
asking not to be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Since a $1.5 billion inflow from a dual-tenure sovereign
bond issue, the central bank has largely not intervened in the
currency market to defend the rupee. Central bank officials were
not available for comment.
One-week rupee forwards ended at 145.75/78 per
dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 145.72/77.
Dealers said importer dollar demand late in the day weighed
on the one-week rupee forwards.
Foreign investors bought a net 66.9 billion rupees ($460.11
million) worth of government securities between April 29 and
Aug. 10, central bank data showed.
