COLOMBO Aug 19 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady
for a fifth straight session on Friday as dollar sales by
exporters and banks were offset by demand for the U.S. currency
from importers, dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 145.50/55 per dollar at 0632
GMT, unchanged from Thursday's close.
"The demand is offset by (dollar) sales by foreign banks to
buy bonds and some stock-related inflow," a currency dealer
said, asking not to be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Since a $1.5 billion inflow from a dual-tenure sovereign
bond issue, the central bank has largely not intervened in the
currency market to defend the rupee. Central bank officials were
not available for comment.
One-week rupee forwards were at 145.75/78 per dollar,
unchanged from Thursday's close.
Foreign investors bought a net 66.9 billion rupees ($460.11
million) worth of government securities between April 29 and
Aug. 10, central bank data showed.
Sri Lankan shares were trading firmer, with the benchmark
Colombo stock index up 0.13 percent at 6,602.15 as of
0731 GMT. Turnover stood at 1.18 million rupees ($8,109.97).
($1 = 145.3000 Sri Lankan)
($1 = 145.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)