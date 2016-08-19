COLOMBO Aug 19 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady for a fifth straight session on Friday as dollar sales by
exporters and banks were offset by demand for the U.S. currency
from importers, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 145.50/55 per dollar,
unchanged from Thursday's close.
"The demand was offset by (dollar) sales by foreign banks to
buy bonds and some stock-related inflow," a currency dealer
said, asking not to be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Since a $1.5 billion inflow from a dual-tenure sovereign
bond issue, the central bank has largely not intervened in the
currency market to defend the rupee. Central bank officials were
not available for comment.
One-week rupee forwards ended at 145.74/77 per
dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 145.75/78.
Foreign investors bought a net 66.9 billion rupees ($460.11
million) worth of government securities between April 29 and
Aug. 10, central bank data showed.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)