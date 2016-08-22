COLOMBO Aug 22 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady for a sixth straight session on Monday as dollar sales by
foreigners who bought government securities were offset by
demand for the U.S. currency from importers, dealers said.
However, they said, importer greenback demand weighed on the
currency.
The spot rupee ended at 145.50/60 per dollar,
compared to Friday's close of 145.50/55.
"There was some dollar sales by foreign investors to buy
local bonds. The importer demand was also there and it was
weighing on the currency," a currency dealer said, asking not to
be named.
"The central bank has been on the dollar buying side to keep
the rupee steady."
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Since a $1.5 billion inflow from a dual-tenure sovereign
bond issue, the central bank has largely not intervened in the
currency market to defend the rupee.
Since the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $1.5
billion, 36-month loan on June 4, net foreign inflow into
government securities has jumped 28.5 percent to 295.7 billion
rupees ($2.03 billion) through Aug. 17, the latest central bank
data showed.
One-week rupee forwards ended at 145.75/80 per
dollar, little changed from Friday's close of 145.74/77.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil
Nair)