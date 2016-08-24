COLOMBO Aug 24 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
slightly weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand surpassed
declining sales of the greenback by exporters, dealers said.
The local currency traded below 145.50 per dollar as the
central bank did not intervene to defend the rupee, they added.
The spot rupee ended at 145.55/58 per dollar,
compared with Tuesday's close of 145.50/55.
"The rupee ended weaker on importer demand," a currency
dealer said, asking not to be named.
"The central bank was not seen, it looks like the central
bank will not intervene."
Central bank officials were not available for comments.
One-week rupee forwards ended at 145.76/82 per
dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 145.76/80.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Sri Lanka's central bank retired around $470 million worth
of Sri Lanka Development Bonds last week, instead of re-issuing
them, using the inflows the country got from a syndicated loan
recently, a central bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.
The move may put pressure on the country's reserves, two
dealers said.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
Net foreign inflows into government securities have jumped
28.5 percent to 295.7 billion rupees ($2.03 billion) through
Aug. 17 since the International Monetary Fund approved a
three-year, $1.5 billion loan on June 4, according to the latest
central bank data.
($1 = 145.4000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)