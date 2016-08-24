COLOMBO Aug 24 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand surpassed declining sales of the greenback by exporters, dealers said.

The local currency traded below 145.50 per dollar as the central bank did not intervene to defend the rupee, they added.

The spot rupee ended at 145.55/58 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 145.50/55.

"The rupee ended weaker on importer demand," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

"The central bank was not seen, it looks like the central bank will not intervene."

Central bank officials were not available for comments.

One-week rupee forwards ended at 145.76/82 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 145.76/80.

The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for guidance on the currency.

Sri Lanka's central bank retired around $470 million worth of Sri Lanka Development Bonds last week, instead of re-issuing them, using the inflows the country got from a syndicated loan recently, a central bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The move may put pressure on the country's reserves, two dealers said.

The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5 billion in July.

Net foreign inflows into government securities have jumped 28.5 percent to 295.7 billion rupees ($2.03 billion) through Aug. 17 since the International Monetary Fund approved a three-year, $1.5 billion loan on June 4, according to the latest central bank data. ($1 = 145.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)