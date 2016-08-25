COLOMBO Aug 25 The Sri Lankan rupee closed
weaker on Thursday on importer dollar demand while the central
bank appeared to have stopped giving a reference level for the
spot currency, dealers said.
The rupee had been steady for more than a week through
Wednesday as dealers hesitated to trade the local currency below
145.50 per dollar in anticipation of central bank intervention
to defend it.
The spot rupee finished at 145.80/90 per dollar on
Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 145.55/58, while
one-week rupee forwards were at 146.00/10, compared with
the previous day's close of 145.76/82 per dollar.
"The market enjoyed freedom from central bank directions
after two years. We did not see a reference rate from the
central bank and it was determined by the market mechanism," a
dealer said asking not to be named.
"The central bank seems to be allowing a little bit of
depreciation."
Central bank officials were not available to comment on
whether it had stopped giving direction on the spot rate.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Sri Lanka's central bank retired around $470 million worth
of Sri Lanka Development Bonds last week, instead of re-issuing
them, using the inflows the country got from a syndicated loan
recently, a central bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.
The move may put pressure on the country's reserves, dealers
said.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
Net foreign inflows into government securities have jumped
28.5 percent to 295.7 billion rupees ($2.03 billion) through
Aug. 17 since the International Monetary Fund approved a
three-year, $1.5 billion loan on June 4, according to the latest
central bank data.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)