COLOMBO Aug 29 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Monday as bank dollar sales by exporters offset importer demand for the greenback, dealers said.

Sri Lanka made an impressive return to the loan markets after eight years to seal its largest syndicated facility after increasing its three-year borrowing to $700 million from a targeted size of up to $500 million.

The spot rupee was trading at 145.73/78 per dollar at 0857 GMT, hardly changed from Friday's close of 145.75/85, while one-week rupee forwards were at 145.85/90 compared with the previous day's close 145.95/146.00.

"There were a few bank dollar sales due to exporter conversions. Meanwhile, importer dollar demand was met by the market itself," a dealer said, asking not to be named.

Dealers said the central bank was not seen intervening in the market. Officials from the central bank were not available to comment on whether it had stopped giving direction on the spot rate.

Dealers on Thursday said the central bank had stopped giving a reference rate to the market.

The rupee has been steady for more than a week through Aug. 24 as dealers hesitated to trade the local currency below 145.50 per dollar in anticipation of central bank intervention to defend the rupee.

The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for guidance on the currency.

The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5 billion in July.

Net foreign inflows into government securities have jumped 31.4 percent to 302.4 billion rupees ($2.08 billion) through Aug. 24 since the International Monetary Fund approved a three-year, $1.5 billion loan on June 4, according to the latest central bank data.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan shares fell, with the benchmark Colombo stock index slipping 0.11 percent to 6,543.70 as of 0902 GMT. Turnover stood at 889.9 million rupees ($6.11 million).

($1 = 145.7200 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)