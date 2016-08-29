COLOMBO Aug 29 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
firmer on Monday as exporter dollar sales surpassed importer
demand for the greenback, dealers said.
Sri Lanka made an impressive return to the loan markets
after eight years to seal its largest syndicated facility after
increasing its three-year borrowing to $700 million from a
targeted size of up to $500 million, IFR reported.
The spot rupee ended at 145.60/65 per dollar,
compared with Friday's close of 145.75/85, while one-week rupee
forwards closed at 145.75/85, compared with the previous
close of 145.95/146.00.
"The rupee was firmer with exporter (dollar) sales," a
dealer said, asking not to be named.
Dealers said the central bank was not seen intervening in
the market. Officials from the central bank were not available
to comment on whether it had stopped giving direction on the
spot rate.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
Net foreign inflows into government securities jumped 31.4
percent to 302.4 billion rupees ($2.08 billion) through Aug. 24
since the International Monetary Fund approved a three-year,
$1.5 billion loan on June 4, according to the latest central
bank data.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)