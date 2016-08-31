COLOMBO Aug 31 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady on Wednesday as importer dollar demand was offset by
greenback sales, a day after central bank governor Indrajith
Coomaraswamy said the currency was not under upward pressure as
capital inflows had not been of sufficient magnitude to exert
such pressure.
Dealers said the rupee could appreciate if the central bank
does not buy the U.S. dollar from the market since capital
inflows into government securities have started and also due to
$1.5 billion sovereign bond inflows.
Coomaraswamy told reporters late on Tuesday that the central
bank had absorbed a net $600 million from the market since the
International Monetary Fund approved a $1.5 billion, three-year
loan in June.
"Exchange rate is fairly stable. I don't think capital
inflows have been of sufficient magnitude to exert too much
(upward) pressure as yet," he told reporters in Colombo.
The spot rupee ended steady at 145.55/60 per
dollar, while one-week rupee forwards also ended largely
unchanged at 145.75/80.
The central bank held its key policy interest rates steady
after market hours on Tuesday, saying previous tightening
measures are being gradually transmitted to the economy.
"There is hardly any importer dollar demand. We see some
exporter conversions and banks selling dollars for foreign
investors to buy local bonds," a currency dealer said asking not
to be named.
"Imports are curbed because of the tight monetary policies
at the moment."
Dealers said the central bank was not seen intervening in
the market to defend the currency. Central bank officials were
not available for comment.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
Net foreign inflows into government securities jumped 31.4
percent to 302.4 billion rupees ($2.08 billion) through Aug. 24,
according to the latest central bank data, since the
International Monetary Fund approved a three-year, $1.5 billion
loan on June 4.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil
Nair)