COLOMBO, Sept 2 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
marginally higher on Friday as inward remittances surpassed
importer dollar demand, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 145.48/53 per dollar,
compared with Thursday's close of 145.50/57, while one-week
rupee forwards ended at 145.65/73, compared with the
previous close of 145.65/70.
"Today there were some inward remittances," a currency
dealer said, asking not to be named.
After leaving the key policy rates steady, central bank
Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said on Tuesday that the
currency was not under upward pressure as capital inflows had
not been of sufficient magnitude to exert such pressure.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
Dealers have said the rupee could appreciate if the central
bank does not buy the U.S. dollar from the market since capital
inflows into government securities have begun, and also due to
$1.5 billion sovereign bond inflows.
Dealers also said the central bank was not seen intervening
in the market to defend the currency. Central bank officials
were not available for comment.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
The central bank absorbed a net $600 million from the market
since the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $1.5
billion, three-year loan in June, Coomaraswamy said.
Net foreign inflows into government securities jumped more
than 32 percent to 304.1 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) through
Aug. 31, according to the latest central bank data, since the
IMF loan approval.
($1 = 145.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)