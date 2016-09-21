COLOMBO, Sept 21 The Sri Lankan rupee fell on
Wednesday on importer dollar demand, with currency forwards
active in the absence of trading in the spot currency, dealers
said, a day after moral suasion by the central bank capped the
rupee's fall.
Traders were unwilling to trade the spot rupee
below 146.00, a level deemed desirable by the central bank,
dealers said.
Officials from the central bank were not available for
comment.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
The spot rupee was quoted at 145.90/146.50 per dollar but
was not traded. It closed at 145.90/146.30 on Tuesday.
"The spot rupee has not been trading because of the fears of
the central bank's moral suasion, but forwards were actively
traded," a currency dealer said asking not to be named.
The actively traded spot-next rupee forwards ended at
146.45/55 per dollar, compared with the previous close of
146.20/30.
"This means the implied spot rate is 146.35/45," the dealer
said.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)