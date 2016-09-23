COLOMBO, Sept 23 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
slightly firmer on Friday, recovering from early losses as
exporter dollar sales late in the day and inward remittances
surpassed dollar demand for equity-related capital outflows in
early trade, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were actively traded and the
spot-next forwards ended at 146.30/40 per dollar, firmer from
Thursday's close of 146.35.45. One-week forwards ended at
146.45/55, firmer from Thursday's close of 146.45/65.
The spot rupee was quoted at 145.90/146.35 compared with the
previous day's 145.90/146.60, but was not traded.
Traders were unwilling to trade the spot rupee below 146.00
, the level desired by the central bank, dealers said.
"There were some exporter conversions and inward remittances
in the latter part of the day. That helped the rupee to end
stronger, but the rupee will be under pressure with rising
imports," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
The rupee currency fell in early trade due to equity-related
inflows. Sri Lanka's share market saw a net foreign outflow of
867.8 million rupees ($5.95 million) on Thursday.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Officials from the central bank were not available for
comment.
Dealers said the market expects the local currency to face
pressure in the coming weeks due to seasonal importer demand,
which is expected to continue until mid-December.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that
Sri Lanka's government, which has failed to raise taxes as
promised when it received a $1.5 billion loan from the lender in
June, needs to implement a tax reform package without delay.
The IMF also asked the country's central bank to continue to
rebuild international reserves and maintain exchange rate
flexibility to further develop the foreign exchange market.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)