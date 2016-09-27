COLOMBO, Sept 27 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker for a second straight session on Tuesday as seasonal
demand for dollar from importers outpaced greenback sales by
exporters and banks, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 146.45/50 per dollar,
compared with Monday's close of 146.35/45.
The spot-next forwards ended at 146.48/58 compared
to the previous close of 146.38/48, and edged down from Friday's
close of 146.30/40.
"There were little remittances and foreign buying into
government securities. These inflows were not enough to meet the
importer dollar demand," a currency dealer said, asking not to
be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its key
interest rates steady on Wednesday, after cutting three times
since December to fend off pressure on the fragile rupee and
curb accelerating credit growth that has pushed up inflation.
The central bank is also under pressure from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) to continue to rebuild
international reserves and maintain exchange rate flexibility to
further develop the foreign exchange market.
