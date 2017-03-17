COLOMBO, March 17 The Sri Lankan rupee closed
higher on Friday as dollar selling by exporters late in the day
and inward remittances surpassed demand for the greenback from
a foreign bank, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards
closing at 152.60/80 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close
of 153.10/25.
"We have seen exporter dollar sales and inward remittances
during the latter part of the day as the rates went up," said a
currency dealer, asking not to be named.
The spot currency was quoted at 151.90/152.30 per dollar,
but was not traded.
Sri Lanka's central bank has been preventing spot rupee
trades below 151.35 per dollar, dealers said. Central
bank officials were not available for comment.
The central bank, on behalf of the government, raised a
record $973.25 million through a Sri Lanka Development Bond
auction earlier this week.
The rupee has fallen 1.44 percent so far this year, with
dealers saying they expect the currency to weaken 6-8 percent in
2017. It lost 3.9 percent against the dollar last year.
($1 = 151.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)