COLOMBO, June 1 Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly
firmer on Thursday as dollar selling by exporters outpaced
importer demand for the U.S. currency, even as investors weighed
the consequences of weather-related damage to the economy,
dealers said.
The extent of the damage due to floods and landslides is yet
to be assessed, with Sri Lanka's main agricultural exports - tea
and rubber - hit by the worst torrential rains in 14 years due
to the cyclone "Mora" formed in the Bay of Bengal.
Damage to agricultural exports would put pressure on the
rupee, currency dealers said. Analysts said hospitality and
manufacturing sectors are likely to be the worst hit.
However, dealers said there was some optimism over expected
inflows in the form of international assistance, which could
help offset potential downward pressure on the local currency.
Rupee forwards were active on Thursday, with
spot-next forwards ending at 152.80/90 per dollar, compared with
Wednesday's close of 152.85/95 per dollar.
"Aid inflows could help the rupee, but the central bank will
have to tighten interest rates to curb unnecessary credit growth
and inflationary pressure," said a currency dealer.
The floods could hurt the overall economic growth and also
widen the government's budget deficit with high infrastructure
spending, dealers said.
The rupee has been under pressure after the central bank
governor on May 18 said the bank would allow gradual
depreciation of the currency.
The spot rupee did not trade on Thursday.
The central bank fixed the spot rupee reference rate at
152.50 on May 5.
($1 = 152.4500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)