COLOMBO, June 5 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady on Monday as importer dollar demand offset greenback
sales by exporters, while investors assessed the extent of
damage to the economy from the recent floods and landslides,
dealers said.
The country's main agricultural crops - tea and rubber -
were hit by the worst torrential rains in 14 years.
Damage to agricultural exports would put pressure on the
rupee, currency dealers said. Analysts said the hospitality and
manufacturing sectors are likely to be the worst hit.
However, dealers said there was some optimism over expected
inflows in the form of international assistance, which could
help offset potential downward pressure on the local currency.
Rupee forwards were active on Monday, with spot-next
forwards ending at 152.85/95 per dollar, unchanged from Friday's
close.
"The (importer dollar) demand was there after the weekend
and ahead of a holiday in the middle of the week," said a
currency dealer.
"There was exporter (dollar) sales and inward remittances
too."
Dealers said the aid inflows could help the rupee, but the
central bank will have to tighten interest rates to curb
unnecessary credit growth and inflationary pressure.
The floods could hurt overall economic growth and also widen
the government's budget deficit with high infrastructure
spending, dealers said.
The rupee has been under pressure after the central bank
governor said on May 18 the bank would allow gradual
depreciation of the currency.
The spot rupee did not trade on Monday.
The central bank fixed the spot rupee reference rate at
152.50 on May 5.
Foreign investors bought a net 740 million rupees ($4.86
million) worth of government securities in the week ended May
31. They have sold a net 41.33 billion rupees worth of
securities so far this year.
($1 = 152.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)