COLOMBO, June 23 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
slightly weaker on Friday as dollar demand from importers
surpassed exporter sales of the U.S. currency and inward
remittances, after the central bank held the key policy rates
steady as expected, dealers said.
The central bank kept its benchmark interest rates steady on
Friday before the markets opened, saying the current monetary
policy was appropriate as it expected the economy to recover in
the second half of the year.
The spot rupee, which has been trading for five
straight sessions after being inactive for six weeks, ended at
153.22/30 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of
153.15/25.
The spot rupee resumed trading on Monday for the first time
since May 5 when the central bank had fixed its reference rate
at 152.50.
"There was (dollar) demand throughout the day and the demand
was met by dollar sales by a foreign bank and some inward
remittances," said a currency dealer, requesting anonymity.
Dealers said they expect seasonal demand for the dollar to
pick up from August.
The rupee has been under pressure after the central bank
said it would allow gradual depreciation of the currency and set
a target of $1.2 billion in direct market purchases of dollars
to boost the island nation's reserves this year, mainly to meet
a target set by the International Monetary Fund for a three-year
$1.5 billion loan.
Analysts said the rupee's weakening is a key concern in the
future.
"If, as we expect, the Fed tightens monetary policy more
aggressively than the market expects over the coming months,
there is a risk that this could lead to further falls in the
(rupee) currency against the U.S. dollar," Krystal Tan, Asia
economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note.
The markets will remain closed on Monday for the Islamic
Id-Ul-Fitr holiday and trading will resume on Tuesday.
($1 = 152.8200 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)