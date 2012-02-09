COLOMBO Feb 9 Sri Lanka's central bank
will intervene in the foreign exchange market only to fund oil
imports and allow the market to determine the rupee's
level, Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters on Thursday.
It is a marked policy change for the central bank, which has
so far been defending a certain price level by selling dollars,
attracting criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
which had urged Colombo to allow more flexibility in the
exchange rate.
"We used to support intervention on a rupee price, and now
we are going to be intervening based on a quantity," Cabraal
told Reuters, adding that the bank will intervene only to meet
any shortage in the currency market for the country's oil bills.
Cabraal's comments come after the central bank stopped
intervention in the foreign exchange market earlier in the day,
allowing the currency to weaken.
For the next three months, the central bank will also
provide dollars for oil payments outside the market to prevent
the country's fuel imports from distorting the rate, he added.
"We are going to fund the bulk of the oil bills for the next
three months off the market, and let the market adjust itself,
so the overall tension will be less and the market can decide
the level on its own."
