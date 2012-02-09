COLOMBO Feb 9 Sri Lanka's central bank will intervene in the foreign exchange market only to fund oil imports and allow the market to determine the rupee's level, Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters on Thursday.

It is a marked policy change for the central bank, which has so far been defending a certain price level by selling dollars, attracting criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which had urged Colombo to allow more flexibility in the exchange rate.

"We used to support intervention on a rupee price, and now we are going to be intervening based on a quantity," Cabraal told Reuters, adding that the bank will intervene only to meet any shortage in the currency market for the country's oil bills.

Cabraal's comments come after the central bank stopped intervention in the foreign exchange market earlier in the day, allowing the currency to weaken.

For the next three months, the central bank will also provide dollars for oil payments outside the market to prevent the country's fuel imports from distorting the rate, he added.

"We are going to fund the bulk of the oil bills for the next three months off the market, and let the market adjust itself, so the overall tension will be less and the market can decide the level on its own." (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Bryson Hull; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)