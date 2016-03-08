COLOMBO, March 8 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended
weaker on Tuesday on importer dollar demand and growing policy
uncertainty after the government said it would impose fresh
taxes in a move that would enable the country to qualify for an
IMF loan.
Sri Lanka will raise value added tax (VAT) and reintroduce
capital gains tax to break out of a debt trap, Prime Minister
Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Tuesday, ahead of talks on a
$1.5-billion loan it is seeking from the IMF.
The new tax moves come a week after Fitch's downgrade of Sri
Lanka's sovereign rating, and some dealers said the rupee would
face further downward pressure due to seasonal importer demand.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and Central Bank Governor
Arjuna Mahendran, however, said the downgrade will not impact
the country's borrowing.
One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for the spot
currency, ended at 145.15/20 per dollar, weaker from Friday's
close of 145.05/15.
The markets were closed on Monday.
The spot currency did not trade below 143.90, seen as the
central bank's desired level.
"Importers are rushing in to buy forwards after the new
taxes," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.
"The policy uncertainty is deepening and with the new taxes,
it might impact foreign investors," he said adding the capital
gains tax may discourage foreign investors.
The downgrade will be of concern to international investors
and market players, analysts said, adding it would push up the
cost of government borrowings in the international market,
putting pressure on the rupee.
Foreign investors sold 961 million rupees ($6.7 million)
worth of government securities in the week ended March 2, data
from the central bank showed, taking the total offloaded since
Dec. 30 to 35.9 billion rupees.
Commercial banks parked 9.093 billion rupees ($72.06
million) of surplus liquidity on Tuesday, using the central
bank's deposit facility at 6.50 percent, while it borrowed 4.4
billion rupees using the central bank's lending facility at 8.00
percent, official data showed.
($1 = 144.1500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)