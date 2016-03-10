COLOMBO, March 10 Sri Lankan rupee forwards
eased slightly on importer dollar demand in a dull session on
Thursday, while growing uncertainty after the announcement of
new tax hikes weighed on the currency, dealers said.
Sri Lanka will raise value added tax (VAT) and reintroduce
capital gains tax to break out of a debt trap, Prime Minister
Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Tuesday, ahead of talks on a
$1.5-billion loan it is seeking from the IMF.
One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for the spot
currency, ended at 145.20/25 per dollar, weaker from Wednesday's
close of 145.15/20 per dollar.
The spot currency did not trade below 143.90, seen as the
central bank's desired level.
"It was the normal import demand. Today there was not much
of activity," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.
Dealers also said policy uncertainty is deepening with the
new taxes, and the capital gains tax may discourage foreign
investors.
The new tax moves come a week after Fitch's downgrade of Sri
Lanka's sovereign rating, and some dealers said the rupee would
face further downward pressure due to seasonal importer demand.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and Central Bank Governor
Arjuna Mahendran, however, said the downgrade will not impact
the country's borrowing.
The downgrade will be of concern to international investors
and market players, analysts said, adding it would push up the
cost of government borrowings in the international market,
putting pressure on the rupee.
Foreign investors sold 961 million rupees ($6.7 million)
worth of government securities in the week ended March 2, data
from the central bank showed, taking the total offloaded since
Dec. 30 to 35.9 billion rupees.
Commercial banks parked 4.2 billion rupees ($29.25 million)
of surplus liquidity on Thursday, using the central bank's
deposit facility at 6.50 percent, while they borrowed 10.9
billion rupees using the central bank's lending facility at 8.00
percent, official data showed.
($1 = 144.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)