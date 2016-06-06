COLOMBO, June 6 The Sri Lankan rupee gained on
Monday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a
three-year $1.5 billion loan for the island nation, boosting
investor sentiment.
The IMF's executive board approved the loan over the weekend
in a move that is expected help support the reform agenda in the
South Asian country hit by a balance-of-payments crisis.
The main objectives of the programme include reforms aimed
at boosting government revenues to reduce fiscal deficit,
improving foreign exchange reserves and reducing public debt and
risk of debt distress.
The dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next,
ended at 146.00/25 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of
147.00/05.
Spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following conventional
spot settlement, which is three days ahead for Monday's trade.
The spot currency did not trade on Monday.
"There was dollar selling in the market. Some are selling
with expectations of the IMF money strengthening the rupee," a
currency dealer said.
Dealers said it was unclear how the IMF loan would impact
the rupee over the long term as there was still no clarity on
the conditions imposed by the lender.
The IMF said the transition to flexible inflation targeting
under a flexible exchange rate regime was one of the pillars of
the loan program.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)