COLOMBO, June 7 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
firmer on Tuesday as dollar conversions by exporters and banks
outpaced importer demand for the greenback even as hopes rose
the rupee would rise slightly after the IMF approved a $1.5
billion loan, dealers said.
The IMF executive board approved the three-year loan over
the weekend, targeting reforms aimed at boosting government
revenues to reduce the fiscal deficit, improving foreign
exchange reserves and reducing public debt.
The global lender said the transition to flexible inflation
targeting under a flexible exchange rate regime was one of the
pillars of the loan programme.
The dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next,
ended at 145.75/85 per dollar, firmer from Monday's close of
146.00/25.
The spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following conventional
spot settlement, which is three days ahead for Tuesday's trade.
The spot currency did not trade on Tuesday.
"A state bank started selling dollars at 145.75 and with
that we saw other banks also started selling in the latter part
of the day. Importers are waiting, thinking the rupee would
strengthen further," a currency dealer said.
Two state-run banks, through which the central bank usually
directs the market, sometimes sell dollars to curb falls in the
rupee. Central bank officials were not available for comment on
whether it had intervened.
Dealers said they expect the rupee to rise slightly due to
expected inflows, including from sovereign bonds and bilateral
loans.
