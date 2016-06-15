COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan one-week rupee
forwards ended weaker on Wednesday on dollar demand by importers
and foreign investors after a recent sharp rise in the local
currency on increased dollar conversions by exporters and
overseas funds, dealers said.
The spot rupee, which was traded actively for four
straight sessions through Monday, was not traded on Wednesday
for the second straight session, they said.
On Monday, the spot closed at 144.85/95 per dollar.
One-week dollar/rupee forwards ended at 145.50/60
per dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 145.30/40.
"The demand (for dollars) was there. Heavy moral suasion
prevented spot and spot next trading and it was the one-week
forwards which were active," a currency dealer said, asking not
to be named.
"We don't know whether it's the importer demand or
foreigners booking capital gains."
Rupee forwards have been appreciating due to inflows from
foreign investments into government securities, another
currency dealer said.
Three-day dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot
next, ended at 144.85/90 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's
close of 144.90/145.10.
Spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following conventional
spot settlement.
For Wednesday's trade, spot next settlement takes place five
days ahead due to the intervening weekend.
Foreign investors net bought 8.47 billion rupees ($58.53
million) worth of government bonds in the week ended June 8,
central bank data showed.
Dealers said the central bank was intervening in the market
to keep the rupee steady.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
Dealers said they expect the rupee to strengthen further
after the IMF approved a three-year, $1.5 billion loan to
support the country's economic reform agenda.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)