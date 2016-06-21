COLOMBO, June 21 Sri Lankan one-week rupee
forwards on Tuesday ended weaker on importer dollar demand amid
low liquidity for the U.S. currency a day after Moody's revised
down its outlook on the island country's sovereign rating,
dealers said.
The local currency was also under pressure due to lack of
exporter sales, while moral suasion by the central bank
prevented spot trade, they added.
Moody's Investors Service on Monday affirmed the
government's foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured
sovereign ratings at B1 and changed the outlook to negative from
stable, citing further weakening in some fiscal metrics in an
environment of subdued GDP growth, which could lead to renewed
balance of payments pressure.
One-week dollar/rupee forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee in the absence of trade in
three-day forwards, ended at 147.30/70 per dollar on Tuesday,
weaker than Monday's close of 146.75/147.10.
"Rupee is weaker on low liquidity and people are not selling
dollars with rising uncertainty," said a currency dealer, asking
not to be named.
"Moody's revision of outlook will put more pressure on the
currency and the interest rates."
Dealers said the market was perplexed by the central bank's
intervention in both spot rupee and forwards.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
The central bank reduced the spot rupee's peg to
144.50 per dollar on Thursday, from 144.75 in the previous
session. The spot rupee was not actively traded for a sixth
straight session on Tuesday, dealers said.
The spot closed at 144.85/95 per dollar on June 13.
The spot rupee was pegged down from 145.75 levels in early
June after the local currency rose following increased dollar
conversions by exporters and overseas funds.
For a fourth straight day, there was no active trading in
three-day dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next,
but dealers said a state bank sold dollars in spot next to
select trades at 145.25 per dollar. The forwards closed at
144.85/90 per dollar last Wednesday.
Spot next, which has acted as proxy for the spot currency
since January, indicates the exchange rate for the day following
conventional spot settlement.
For Tuesday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place
three days ahead.
Foreign investors net bought 6.67 billion rupees ($46.06
million) worth of government bonds in the week ended June 15,
central bank data showed.
Lack of large inflows from exporters and borrowings were
weighing on the currency, dealers said.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)