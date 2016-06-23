COLOMBO, June 23 Sri Lankan rupee one-week
forwards ended firmer on Thursday due to dollar selling by
exporters who were expecting further strengthening of the
currency after a state-run bank sold the U.S. currency in early
trade, dealers said.
Importers were reluctant to buy dollars, expecting the
currency to strengthen further on the state-run bank's
intervention, dealers said.
One-week dollar/rupee forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee in the absence of trade in
three-day forwards, ended at 147.10/30 per dollar, higher than
Wednesday's close of 147.40/70.
"Rupee ended firmer as importers side-stepped expecting
central bank to strengthen rupee further," said a currency
dealer asking not to be named.
"We have seen some exporter conversions also."
The central bank usually directs the market via two
state-run banks, but on Thursday, it was not clear if the bank
had sold dollars on behalf of the apex bank.
Dealers said the market was perplexed by the central bank's
intervention in both spot rupee and forwards at a time when the
rupee was facing downward pressure.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
Moody's Investors Service on Monday changed the country's
outlook to negative from stable, citing further weakening in
some fiscal metrics in an environment of subdued GDP growth,
which could lead to renewed balance of payments pressure.
The central bank raised the spot rupee's peg to
145.25 per dollar from 144.50. The spot rupee was not actively
traded for an eighth straight session on Thursday, dealers said.
For a sixth straight session, there was no active trading in
three-day dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next.
The forwards closed at 144.85/90 per dollar on June 15.
Spot next, which has acted as proxy for the spot currency
since January, indicates the exchange rate for the day following
conventional spot settlement.
For Thursday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place
five days ahead due to the intervening weekend.
Foreign investors net bought 6.67 billion rupees ($46.06
million) worth of government bonds in the week ended June 15,
central bank data showed.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)