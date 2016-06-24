COLOMBO, June 24 Sri Lankan rupee one-week
forwards fell on Friday as it faced pressure from a
strengthening dollar after Britons voted to leave the European
Union, cautioning importers, but selling of the U.S. currency by
a state bank capped losses, dealers said.
Britain voted to leave the 28-member bloc, results from
Thursday's referendum showed, a stunning repudiation of the
nation's elites that deals the biggest blow to the European
project of greater unity since World War Two.
The sterling plunged on the vote to leave and equities were
hammered across the world on Friday as turmoil swept through
global markets.
One-week dollar/rupee forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee in the absence of trade in
three-day forwards, were trading at 147.70/90 per dollar at 0654
GMT, weaker from Thursday's close of 147.10/30.
It hit a low of 148.10 per dollar in early trade.
Dealers said one of the two state-run banks sold dollars at
148.00 rupees, before selling it at 147.90 rupees.
The central bank usually directs the market via two
state-run banks.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
"The rupee is under pressure. The importer demand is there
as the importers rushed in with the Brexit results," said a
currency dealer asking not to be named.
"With the Brexit, risk profile of countries like Sri Lanka
will rise, and also, we will have to negotiate afresh trade
preferences and other trade-related activities which might
impact our exports apart from other global risks. Already the
Indian rupee is reacting to it," the dealer said.
Shiran Fernando, an analyst at Colombo-based Frontier
Research, said Brexit will push investors to go back to safe
haven assets as the U.S. currency is strengthening.
"There will be more volatility and investors will move away
from risky assets. This will have an impact on Sri Lanka's
timing of dollar bond borrowing. That will have an impact in the
near future. In the long term, Sri Lanka might see lower export
earnings from Europe if the pound and euro fall."
The country's central bank said on Friday that its chief
Arjuna Mahendran would not seek an extension of his term until a
parliamentary committee clears his name from allegations
levelled against him.
The Sri Lankan stock index was down 0.5 percent at
6,365.24 as of 0707 GMT, on a turnover of 197.2 million rupees
($1.34 million)
($1 = 147.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)