COLOMBO, July 1 Sri Lankan rupee one-week
forwards ended slightly weaker on Friday as importer dollar
demand surpassed late inward remittances ahead of Ramadan while
nervous investors awaited the appointment of a new central bank
governor, dealers said.
One-week dollar/rupee forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, ended at 146.40/60 per
dollar, weaker than Thursday's close of 146.00/30.
"The importer (dollar) demand was there, but there was some
inward remittances from the Middle East ahead of Ramadan
festival and holidays in the Middle East during latter part of
the day which eased the pressure," said a currency dealer,
requesting not to be named.
"Today we didn't see central bank intervention or moral
suasion, may be because there is no governor to determine the
exchange rate."
Deputy Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told Reuters on Friday
that the monetary board will be responsible for the central
bank's daily operations effective immediately, after the
previous governor declined to seek reappointment amid a
corruption probe.
But some officials indicated that the central bank will be
without a chief for some days, which could raise concerns about
the impact of an unprecedented leadership vacuum on daily
operations.
Government sources say disagreement between President
Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe
over the choice of a new governor has delayed the appointment.
Analysts said the appointment could lead to the shake-up of
the coalition government and the future of the economy.
Dealers said three-day dollar/rupee forwards,
known as spot next, ended at 146.30/50 per dollar. It did not
trade on Thursday.
Spot next, which has acted as a proxy for the spot currency
since January, indicates the exchange rate for the day following
conventional spot settlement.
For Friday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place
five days ahead due to the intervening weekend.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)