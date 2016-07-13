COLOMBO, July 13 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
firmer on Wednesday as a foreign bank sold dollars on behalf of
investors keen to buy local bonds, dealers said, a day after the
country's finance minister said the currency would rise on
inflows from a sovereign bond issue.
Sri Lanka raised $1.5 billion in its first sale of
dual-tranche eurobonds on Monday, although at a lower borrowing
cost than initially expected, as yield-hungry global investors
put in over $5.5 billion in offers.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said the
rupee would "obviously appreciate" on inflows from the sovereign
bond issue, and as other borrowings help increase the country's
foreign reserves to $8.3 billion from the current $6 billion.
"When we have the appreciative reserves, then the rupee has
to appreciate on the other side," Karunanayake told reporters
after market hours on Tuesday.
Sri Lankan rupee one-week forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, ended at 146.10/25 per
dollar, firmer than Tuesday's close of 146.30/40.
The spot rupee was not quoted, but the spot-next, which are
rupee forwards settled a day after the spot rupee settlement,
ended at 145.95/146.15 per dollar, firmer than Tuesday's close
of 146.20/30, dealers said.
The spot rupee is tightly managed by the central
bank and market participants use the forward market levels for
guidance on the currency.
"Rupee ended firmer on dollar sales by a foreign bank on
behalf of overseas investors to buy local bonds," said a
currency dealer, asking not to be named.
The central bank did not intervene in the foreign exchange
market for the seventh straight session on Wednesday, they said.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
The market is keeping a keen eye out for changes to the
currency's level once money from the dollar bond issuance flows
in, dealers said.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)