COLOMBO Aug 8 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
slightly weaker in dull trade on Monday due to mild importer
dollar demand, but the fall was capped as dealers were reluctant
to trade below 145.60 levels fearing intervention by the central
bank, dealers said.
The rupee gained last week as foreign investors sold dollars
to buy local shares, expecting better profits from corporates on
hopes that the latest rate hike would help improve the island
nation's macro-economic outlook.
The spot rupee ended at 145.60/75 per dollar,
compared with Friday's close of 145.55/65.
Dealers said there was mild importer dollar demand and that
no bank wanted to trade below 145.60 levels on concerns over the
central bank's moral suasion, though the central bank was not
seen in the market.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Since a $1.5 billion inflow from a duel-tenure sovereign
bond issue, the central bank has largely not intervened in the
currency market to defend the rupee. Central bank officials were
not available for comments.
One-week rupee forwards ended at 145.93/97 per
dollar, compared with Friday's close of 145.80/90.
The central bank on July 28 raised its main interest rates
by 50 basis points each in a surprise move aimed at curbing
stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to concerns about
inflationary pressures.
Foreign investors have bought 63.7 billion rupees ($438.86
million) worth of government securities, since the IMF agreed to
a $1.5-billion bailout package, from April 29 through Aug. 3,
central bank data showed.
($1 = 145.1500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)