COLOMBO Oct 25 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady on Tuesday as selling of dollars by a state bank offset
importer dollar demand, dealers said.
Moral suasion by the central bank discouraged trading in the
spot currency market, they added.
Rupee forwards were active, with the spot-next ending
at 147.95/148.10 per dollar, compared with its previous close of
147.95/148.05.
The spot rupee was quoted at 146.90/95 per dollar,
but there were hardly any trades.
"The (importer dollar) demand was there and the rupee is
under pressure as there are not much of inflows, but the rupee
ended steady as a state bank sold dollars," a currency dealer
said, asking not to be named.
"There was central bank's moral suasion also."
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Officials from the central bank were not available for
comment.
Dealers also said foreign selling in government securities
also put pressure on the currency.
Foreign investors sold 8.79 billion rupees ($59.84 million)
worth of government securities in the week ended October 19,
data from the central bank showed.
Dealers said the market was waiting for some direction from
the national budget due on November 10.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)