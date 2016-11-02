COLOMBO Nov 2 The Sri Lankan rupee closed lower
on Wednesday due to dollar demand from importers, dealers said,
even as the market shrugged off comments by the country's
central bank chief about the stability of the currency in the
short term.
Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy
said late on Tuesday that he expected the rupee to
stabilise once a stake sale in the southern port of Hambantota
to a Chinese investor gets completed in four to five months.
Coomaraswamy said that proceeds of the $1 billion stake sale
would be converted into rupees, easing the strain on the
currency that has been under pressure since mid-September due to
seasonal importer demand for U.S. dollars.
Rupee forwards were active, with one-week forwards
ending weaker at 148.80/90 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's
close of 148.60/70.
"Today, the exporter (dollar) conversions and inward
remittances were not enough to service the importer demand," a
currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
Dealers said selling of government securities by foreign
investors also put pressure on the currency.
Foreign investors have sold a net 16 billion rupees
($108.40 million) worth of government securities in the two
weeks to Oct. 26, data from the central bank showed.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)