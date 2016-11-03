COLOMBO Nov 3 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady
on Thursday as dollar selling by exporters late in the day
erased losses due to demand for the greenback from importers
earlier, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with one-week forwards
closing steady at 148.80/90.
"The (dollar) demand was there, but we saw some export
(dollar) conversions in the latter part (of the day)," a
currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
The market shrugged off comments by the country's central
bank chief earlier this week on the stability of the currency.
Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy
said late on Tuesday that he expected the rupee to
stabilise once a stake sale in the southern port of Hambantota
to a Chinese investor is completed in four to five months.
Coomaraswamy said that proceeds of the $1 billion stake sale
would be converted into rupees, easing the strain on the
currency that has been under pressure since mid-September due to
seasonal demand for U.S. dollars from importers.
Dealers said the currency has also been hit due to selling
of government securities by foreign investors.
Foreign investors have net sold 16 billion rupees ($108.40
million) worth of government securities in the two weeks to Oct.
26, data from the central bank showed.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)