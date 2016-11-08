COLOMBO Nov 8 The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer
on Tuesday as dollar selling by exporters outpaced demand for
the greenback from importers, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with one-week forwards
ending at 148.10/15 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of
148.20/30.
"Overall, the trading was dull. We expect the downward
pressure on rupee to ease off with the budget and a pickup in
remittances," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
Deputy Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said the
usual seasonal demand in November, just ahead of the budget
scheduled for Nov 10, has resulted in downward pressure on the
rupee.
"With the remittances coming in, the trend will get reversed
in December," he told Reuters.
The rupee has been under pressure by selling of government
securities by foreign investors, dealers said.
Foreign investors have net sold 24.5 billion rupees ($165.6
million) worth of government securities in the three weeks ended
Nov. 2, data from the central bank showed.
Last week, the Sri Lankan central bank governor said he
expected the rupee to stabilise when a stake sale worth
$1 billion in the southern port of Hambantota to a Chinese
investor is completed in four to five months.
Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said proceeds of the stake
sale would be converted into rupees, easing the strain on the
currency that has been weighed down since mid-September due to
seasonal demand for the U.S. dollar from importers.
($1 = 147.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)