COLOMBO Nov 9 The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer
on Wednesday as the dollar fell after political outsider Donald
Trump sailed to an unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential
elections and on conversion of the U.S. currency by exporters,
dealers said.
Investors had feared a Trump victory could cause global
economic and trade turmoil and years of policy unpredictability,
which among other things will discourage the U.S. Federal
Reserve from raising interest rates in December as long
expected.
The U.S. dollar and stocks were hammered in Asian trade, but
began to steady in the European morning on Wednesday as fears of
a Brexit-style shock that wiped trillions off global markets has
failed to materialise so far.
Rupee forwards were active, with one-week forwards
ending at 148.05/15 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of
148.10/15.
"There was some bank (dollar) selling in the market in dull
trade," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
Dealers said pressure on the rupee would ease after the
national budget scheduled on Thursday and on a pickup in
year-end remittances.
Deputy Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said on
Tuesday that seasonal demand in November ahead of the budget has
resulted in pressure on the rupee, adding the downward trend
would be reversed after remittances flow in next month.
Selling of government securities by foreign investors has
also hit the rupee, dealers said.
Foreign investors net sold 24.5 billion rupees ($165.6
million) worth of government securities in the three weeks ended
Nov. 2, data from the central bank showed.
