COLOMBO Nov 11 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker on Friday, in line with declines in emerging market
currencies that fell on investor fears higher U.S. interest
rates under incoming President Donald Trump would spark capital
outflows from those markets.
The weakness in the rupee followed Sri Lanka's budget
proposals on Thursday to revise corporate and withholding taxes
to boost revenue and cut the 2017 fiscal deficit to 4.6 percent
of the GDP from this year's 5.4 percent.
Although it was too early to gauge the real impact of the
budget proposals, a high-tax regime could put some pressure on
the rupee, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with spot-next forwards
trading at 148.00/10 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close
of 147.85/95.
One-week forwards were at 148.20/30 per dollar, weaker from
Thursday's close of 148.00/10.
"Dollar demand is building up," a currency dealer said
requesting anonymity. "Globally, the dollar is strengthening."
The dollar was on course for its best week in a year
on Friday.
($1 = 147.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)