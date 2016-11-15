COLOMBO Nov 15 The Sri Lankan rupee fell on
Tuesday, in line with declines in emerging market currencies on
investor fears higher U.S. interest rates under incoming
President Donald Trump would spark capital outflows from those
markets, while importer dollar demand also weighed on the
market.
The weakness in the rupee also followed last week's budget
proposals to revise corporate and withholding taxes to boost
revenue and cut the 2017 fiscal deficit to 4.6 percent of gross
domestic product from this year's 5.4 percent.
Dealers said a high-tax regime would put pressure on the
rupee.
Rupee forwards were active, with spot-next forwards
ending at 148.50/55 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of
148.00/10. Markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
One-week forwards ended at 148.60/75 per dollar, compared
with Friday's close of 148.20/30.
"Importer demand was there after the long weekend," said a
currency dealer requesting anonymity.
"Exporters are reluctant to sell (dollars) due to global
uncertainty and local uncertainty following the budget."
The dollar pulled back from close to 14-year highs on
Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields fell and the price of
copper tumbled as traders cashed in gains from a rally fuelled
by Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential
election.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)