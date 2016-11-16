COLOMBO Nov 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker on Wednesday on fears that higher interest rates in the
U.S. under President-Elect Donald Trump would spark capital
outflows from the domestic market.
Expectations that Trump's administration will cut taxes,
increase spending and accelerate inflation have lifted the
dollar and driven bond yields higher.
Rupee forwards were active, with spot-next forwards
ending at 148.60/80 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of
148.50/55.
One-week forwards ended at 148.80/149.00 per dollar,
compared with Tuesday's close of 148.60/75.
Exporters were reluctant to sell dollars due to global and
local uncertainties following the budget, dealers said.
Dealers added that foreign investors might pull out from
emerging markets, including Sri Lanka, if the Fed is on course
to raise interest rates next month.
"The rupee is under pressure with foreign investors are
exiting government securities due to some new taxes," said a
currency dealer requesting anonymity.
Foreign investors net sold 34.2 billion rupees ($231.08
million) worth of government securities in the four weeks ended
Nov. 9, data from the central bank showed.
Dealers said a high-tax regime would also affect the rupee.
The national budget has proposed to revise corporate and
withholding taxes to boost revenue and cut the 2017 fiscal
deficit.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)