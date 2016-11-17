COLOMBO Nov 17 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
little changed on Thursday amid persistent worries about capital
outflows as incoming President Donald Trump's policies are seen
aiding higher U.S. interest rates and a stronger greenback,
while dollar selling by a state-run bank helped to boost
sentiment.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's
strength against a basket of major currencies, touched a near
14-year high on Wednesday.
Rupee forwards were active, with spot-next trading at
148.80/90 per dollar intraday before the state-run bank sold
dollars at 148.75. They ended at 148.65/75 per dollar, compared
with Wednesday's close of 148.60/80.
One-week forwards were at 148.60/80 per dollar, compared
with the previous close of 148.80/149.00.
Exporters were reluctant to sell dollars due to global
concerns and uncertainties within the Sri Lankan market
following the national budget, dealers said.
Foreign investors might pull out of emerging markets,
including Sri Lanka, if the Fed is on course to raise interest
rates next month, they added.
"There was (dollar) demand, but we have seen some selling
after the state bank sold dollars at 148.75 in early trade,"
said a currency dealer requesting anonymity.
The rupee was also under pressure as foreign investors
exited government securities due to new taxes proposed in the
budget, dealers said.
The national budget has proposed to revise corporate and
withholding taxes to boost revenue and cut the 2017 fiscal
deficit.
Foreign investors net sold government securities of 34.2
billion rupees ($231.08 million) in the four weeks ended Nov. 9,
data from the central bank showed.
($1 = 148.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)