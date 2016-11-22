COLOMBO Nov 22 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
slightly weaker on Tuesday due to dollar demand from importers
on fears that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies would
lead to a rise in rates and the greenback.
Foreign investors might pull out of emerging markets,
including Sri Lanka, if the Fed raises interest rates next
month, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with spot-next forwards
ending at 148.60/70 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of
148.55/65.
"The pressure was there today, (importer) demand was also
there and not lot of conversions happened," said a currency
dealer requesting anonymity.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released the second
tranche of loan worth $162.6 million under its $1.5 billion loan
programme, and said the country's macro-economic and financial
conditions had begun to stabilise.
The pressure on the rupee is now expected to ease with
investors awaiting actions from the central bank after the IMF
loan money flows in, dealers said.
The central bank on Friday revised the spot rupee
reference rate to 147.95 per dollar from 147.75.
The spot rupee was hardly traded on Tuesday, but was quoted
at 148.00/149.00.
The rupee has been under pressure as exporters were
reluctant to sell dollars due to global concerns and
uncertainties in the Sri Lankan market following the national
budget, which has proposed a revision in corporate and
withholding taxes.
The rupee is also under pressure as foreign investors exit
government securities due to the new taxes proposed in the
budget, dealers said.
Foreign investors net sold government securities worth 37.12
billion rupees ($250.81 million) in the five weeks ended on Nov.
16, data from the central bank showed.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)