COLOMBO Nov 24 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
marginally weaker on Thursday due to dollar demand from
importers who fear the economic policies of U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump would lead to a rise in the greenback and interest
rates.
Dealers said foreign investors might pull out of emerging
markets, including from Sri Lanka, if the U.S. Federal Reserve
raises interest rates next month.
Minutes from the Fed's Nov. 1-2 meeting, released on
Wednesday, showed policymakers were confident that a
strengthening economy was enough to warrant interest rate
increases soon.
Sri Lankan rupee forwards were active on Thursday,
with spot-next forwards closing at 148.65/75 per dollar,
compared with Wednesday's close of 148.50/60.
The spot rupee was hardly traded, but was quoted at
148.00/60.
The central bank revised the spot rupee reference
rate to 147.95 per dollar last Friday, from 147.75.
"There were some (dollar) selling in the morning but it
dried down by the latter part of the day and the demand was
there," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Thursday that
"turbulent times" were the reason for the rupee volatility,
adding it was driven by sentiment.
"You will have this rocky thing owing to turbulent times
that are created artificially by many theories that are put
forward, but at the end of the day you will see the real (value)
of the rupee coming out with our strong fiscal policies that we
will be adopting," Karunanayake told reporters in capital
Colombo.
The rupee has been under pressure as exporters have been
reluctant to sell dollars due to uncertainties in the local
market following the national budget, which has proposed a
revision in corporate and withholding taxes.
The currency has also faced pressure due to net selling of
government securities by foreign investors after new taxes were
proposed in the budget, dealers said.
Foreign investors net sold government securities worth 37.12
billion rupees ($250.81 million) in the five weeks ended Nov.
16, data from the central bank showed.
The trend of rupee depreciation was however expected to ease
as investors wait for central bank action after the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) released the second tranche of
a loan, worth $162.6 million, under its $1.5-billion loan
programme, dealers said.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)