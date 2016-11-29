COLOMBO Nov 29 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
slightly higher on Tuesday, as late exporter dollar sales
surpassed importer demand for greenbacks amid fears that
economic policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could
lead to a rise in the dollar and trigger foreign fund outflows.
The market shrugged off the central bank's key monetary
policy decision on Tuesday to keep rates unchanged. Dealers said
investors are yet to digest the impact of the decision.
At the post-monetary policy media briefing, central bank
Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said aggressive monetary policy
tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve would have an impact on
foreign outflows.
Foreign investors have net sold 38.93 billion rupees
($262.69 million) worth of government securities in the six
weeks ended Nov. 23, ahead of an expected Fed rate hike in
December.
The U.S. dollar took a breather on Tuesday as global bonds
steadied from their recent rout, while equities flatlined as
political risk resurfaced in Europe ahead of a referendum in
Italy this weekend.
Sri Lankan rupee forwards were active, while
spot-next forwards ended at 149.15/25 per dollar, compared with
Monday's close of 149.20/40.
"Rupee ended slightly firmer on late exporter conversions
but the (depreciation) pressure is there," said a currency
dealer, asking not to be named.
Dealers expect the rupee to be under pressure till the end
of the month before seasonal inward remittances begin.
The spot rupee was hardly traded, but was quoted at
148.40/149.40.
The rupee has been under pressure as exporters have been
reluctant to sell dollars due to uncertainties in the local
market following the national budget, which proposed a revision
in corporate and withholding taxes.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)