COLOMBO Nov 30 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
higher on Wednesday as exporter dollar sales surpassed importer
demand for the greenback after the central bank said it was in
advance talks with China Development Bank for a $200 million
swap.
However, dealers expect the rupee to be under pressure till
seasonal inward remittances begin.
Rupee forwards were active while spot-next forwards
ended at 148.90/149.00 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close
of 149.15/25.
"There was month-end selling (of dollars) today and no major
demand (for dollars)," said a currency dealer, asking not to be
named.
The spot rupee was hardly traded, but was quoted at
148.40/149.00.
Dealers said the currency has been under pressure on fears
of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies leading
to a rise in the dollar and trigger foreign fund outflows.
Foreign investors have net sold 38.93 billion rupees
($262.69 million) worth of government securities in the six
weeks ended Nov. 23, ahead of an expected Fed rate hike in
December.
Oil jumped more than 6 percent and the dollar, U.S. bond
yields and stocks all pushed higher on Wednesday as signals from
OPEC suggested the group was closing in on a deal to cut
production.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan)