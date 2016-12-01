COLOMBO Dec 1 The Sri Lankan rupee ended lower
on Thursday as importer dollar demand surpassed exporter sales,
while fears of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic
policies leading to a stronger greenback thereby triggering
foreign fund outflows also weighed.
Dealers see the rupee being under pressure till seasonal
inward remittances begin and on expected inflows, including the
$200 million after the swap agreement with China Development
Bank.
Rupee forwards were active while spot-next forwards
ended at 149.00/02 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close
of 148.90/149.00.
"Today there was some selling, but (the rupee) ended tad
weaker due to late importer dollar demand," said a currency
dealer, asking not to be named.
The spot rupee was hardly traded, but was quoted at
148.10/60.
Dealers said the currency has been under pressure on fears
Trump's economic policies might lead to a rise in the dollar and
trigger foreign fund outflows.
Foreign investors have net sold 38.93 billion rupees
($262.69 million) worth of government securities in the six
weeks ended Nov. 23, ahead of an expected Fed rate hike in
December.
Oil swept to a six-week high on Thursday, lifting energy
shares in its slipstream, after OPEC agreed to cut crude output
to clear a glut, while bond yields rose on prospects that
resulting inflationary pressures will lead to higher interest
rates.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan)