COLOMBO Dec 9 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
slightly firmer on Friday as exporter dollar sales surpassed
demand for the greenback from state banks, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, while spot-next forwards
ended at 148.85/95 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of
148.90/95.
"There were heavy inflows from exporters," said a currency
dealer, requesting anonymity. "The state bank (dollar) buying
continued."
On Tuesday, the central bank raised the spot reference rate
by 20 cents to 147.50 per dollar, dealers added.
The spot rupee was hardly traded, but was quoted at
148.20/50.
Pressure on the rupee is expected to ease when seasonal
inward remittances begin and importer dollar demand weakens
ahead of the year-end festival season, but demand from the state
banks is holding the rupee steady, dealers said.
However, a few dealers expect the rupee to be under pressure
on fears that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic
policies will lead to a stronger greenback and trigger foreign
fund outflows.
Foreign investors have net sold 42.1 billion rupees worth of
government securities in the seven weeks ended Nov. 30, ahead of
an expected Fed rate hike in December.
Stock and foreign exchange markets will remain closed on
Monday and Tuesday for a holiday and will resume trading on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)