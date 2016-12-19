COLOMBO Dec 19 The Sri Lankan rupee closed
weaker on Monday on importer dollar demand, as the market braced
for declines in the local currency with the central bank raising
the spot reference rate following a hike in U.S. interest rates,
dealers said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rate by 25 basis
points on Wednesday and signalled a faster pace of increases in
2017 as central bankers adapted to the incoming Donald Trump
administration's promises of tax cuts, spending and
deregulation.
Rupee forwards were active with spot-next forwards
closing at 149.60/80 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of
149.40/70.
"There was importer dollar demand today, while we did not
see usual year-end exporter sales," said a currency dealer,
asking not to be named.
On Thursday, the central bank increased the spot reference
rate by 30 cents to 149.10, a day after raising it by 10 cents.
The spot rupee was hardly traded on Monday.
The dollar and U.S. bond yields fell while Asian shares hit
a four-week low, as investors cashed in on some of their recent
bets that the anticipated fiscal boost from the incoming Trump
administration will support riskier assets.
The rupee usually rises in December ahead of Christmas and
New Year due to remittances from expatriates, but dealers said
the currency was expected to face pressure this time due to
higher dollar demand from importers following the Fed rate hike.
Analysts expect some capital outflow as the immediate
reaction to the Fed rate hike and are also concerned over the
government's foreign borrowing cost rising in the short term.
Foreign investors net sold 52.3 billion rupees ($350.77
million) of government securities in the eight weeks ended Dec.
14.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)